iResearchScience Launches to Help US High Schools Understand and Use the Scientific Research Process

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- For many years, international rankings have shown US high school students lagging significantly behind students in other countries – even less industrialized nations. The figures have US students trailing their foreign counterparts especially in the areas of science and math. iResearchScience, a newly founded organization, hopes to change this by helping students, teachers and administrators in US high schools better understand the techniques and skills necessary to improve student success in presenting, writing, and competing in science and mathematics. Overall, iResearchScience aims to use the scientific research process to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) student learning and performance. In addition, the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) union recently stated that the NYS Board of Regents was in the process of adding a science research curriculum component which would include a commencement research paper as a new NYS high school graduation requirement (NYSUT, July 2013). iResearchScience can train teachers to best aid students in achieving success in research experimentation and oral & written presentations.



According to scores from the 2009 Programme for International Student Assessment, 15-year-old students in the US were outranked by 14 countries in reading, 17 countries in science and 25 countries in math; an improvement over the United States’ previous PISA results. US students are still far behind the highest scoring countries, like South Korea, Finland, Hong Kong, China and Canada. Another more recent report, by Harvard University's Program on Education Policy and Governance) found that students in Latvia, Chile and Brazil were gaining in academic ability three times faster than Americans while those in Portugal, Hong Kong, Germany, Poland, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Colombia and Lithuania were improving twice as fast. iResearchScience can improve these numbers in accordance with the goals of the No Child Left Behind Act and President Obama’s Blueprint for Reform of the ESEA in order implement higher standards for college and career readiness.



With a significant history of providing science research project preparation, teaching and consultation services, iResearchScience believes that better training in the area of science research is the key to turning these dismal test figures around. “High school science research has been used to springboard students acceptances into the best universities and has led to excellence in college, medical school and the workforce,” said a representative of the company. “We specifically foster teaching science research as a means to promote STEM and inquiry relative to multiple scientific and mathematical disciplines.”



iResearchScience was created with the initial goal of helping high school and college students communicate research findings in a comprehensive and persuasive manner. The company is made up of biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, and computer science educators who understand the benefits of independent science research for high school students, collegians, and beyond. In addition, iResearchScience seeks to improve students’ authority and ascendancy in the science research arena.



“We echo the sentiment expressed by Damian Braga, Sanofi Pasteur’s President of the US and the Americas, when he said that tomorrow's scientific discoveries depend on society's ability to develop scientists today," the iResearchScience representative continued. “We desire to call this nation of young adults, teachers, and administrators to the task of changing the future of science if provided the tools to do so.”



About iResearchScience

iResearchScience was founded on the premise that a better understanding of the science research process in high schools would promote STEM learning and achievement. The company provides science research project preparation, via critiques on research reports, abstracts, and presentations, along with teaching and consultation services. High school and collegiate researchers utilize iResearchScience’s expertise in the competition, presentation, and paper writing arena to enhance understanding and ability during scientific research competition processes. For more information, visit: http://www.iresearchscience.com