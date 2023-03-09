Iris Biometrics Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2023 -- The " Iris Biometrics – Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to AMA Research repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Thales Group (France), IDEMIA (France), Iris ID (United States), IriTech (United States), HID Global (United States), Princeton Identity (United States), EyeLock (United States), Secure Identity (United States), Unisys (United States), Aware (United States).



Scope of the Report of Iris Biometrics

Iris biometric is an identification technology that recognizes with the help of mathematical pattern recognition techniques. It is highly adopted as a security system such as an immigration control system. In the immigration control system hardware required to process, arriving, and departing passengers such as lives scanners, cameras, and e-Passport readers are used to authenticate passengers in physical manners. Increasing the use of technology inbuilt hardware system helps to complex challenges in the immigration control system.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Identity Management and Access Control, Time Monitoring, E-payment), Components (Hardware, Software), Industry Verticals (Government, BFSI, Automotive, Defence, Travels, Consumer Electronics, Others), Product (Smartphones, Scanners)



Market Trends:

Increase Investment in Research and Development

Rise in Number of New Market Players



Market Drivers:

Increase Adoption of Iris Biometric Technology by Government for Security Systems

The Rise in Penetration Rate of Iris Biometric in Consumer Electronics Sector

The Rise in Demand for Iris Scanners in Access Control Application



Challenges:

Increase in Complexity of Integrating Iris Recognition Technology and High Cost Associated with Iris Biometrics Hardware Solutions



Opportunities:

High Adoption of Biometric Technologies in the Automotive Industry

Integration of Cloud Computing with Iris Biometrics

Growing Adoption from The E-Commerce Industry



- In Sep 2020, Iris ID announced the shipment of IrisTime, a new biometric time and attendance system. This solution is a completely customized and accurate solution, that meets the growing requirements of small to large size business. Through this initiative, the company is becoming more competitive in the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



