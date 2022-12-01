Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- Iris Energy Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Iris Energy Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sidney, Australia based Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific.



On or around November 10, 2021, Iris Energy Limited conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8.27 million shares of stock priced at $28.00.



Iris Energy Limited reported that its Total Revenue rose from $7.83 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2021, to $59.03 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $60.5 million to $419.77 million.



Then, on November 2, 2022, Iris issued a press release disclosing, among other things, that "[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by . . . special purpose vehicles currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans" and that "[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing."



Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) declined to $1.39 per share on November 30, 2022.



