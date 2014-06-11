New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "IRIS International, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- IRIS International, Inc. (Iris) designs, develops, manufactures and markets in-vitro diagnostic systems that analyze particles and living cell forms and structures of a variety of body fluids. The company carries out its business through three divisions, namely, Iris Diagnostics, Iris Sample Processing and Iris Personalized Medicine. Its major products include in-vitro diagnostic urinalysis systems, integrated urinalysis software, sample collection systems, sample processing systems, benchtop centrifuges, small instruments and supplies. It also develops and commercialize NADiA ultra-sensitive nucleic acid detection immunoassay platform, with applications in oncology and infectious diseases. The company exports its products to more than 50 countries. Iris is a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation and is headquartered in California, the US.
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The company seeks to maintain a leading position in automated in vitro diagnostics for urinalysis and sample processing at the same time becoming a global leader in hematology and molecular diagnostics by offering efficient products and solutions.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company IRIS International, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: IRIS International, Inc.
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