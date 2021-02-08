Emergen Research

Iris Recognition Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The increasing number of security breaches and extensive rise in the adoption of iris recognition systems (IRS) in government identity cards, smartphones & IoT devices are the major factors influencing the market growth.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Iris Recognition Market

Iris recognition is a prominent method used in the identification of people. This technology uses the mathematical pattern-recognition technique on both the irises' video images, whose complex random pattern is unique, stable, and visible from certain distances.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/185

Prominent Players Profiled in the Iris Recognition Market:

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, and IrisGuard UK Ltd., among others.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for security systems majorly drives the market. The increasing prevalence of terrorist attacks, cybercrimes, and several other illegal activities has raised the demand for high-security systems. This is one of the most accurate and secured technologies to identify a person by analysing the random pattern of the iris. Another major factor affecting the market is the high demand from different travel and immigration and various government organization. Iris recognition is extensively utilised owing to increased security concerns in many government organizations and travel and immigration. This technology works errorless, is accurate, and more secure. The primary factor influencing the global iris recognition market is the expansion of iris recognition systems in application areas such as finance, banking, consumer electronics, travel, and immigration.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Iris Scanners
Smartphone & Tablets
Wearable Gadgets
Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Government & Defense
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT & Telecommunication
Retail and E-commerce
Human Resource
Healthcare
Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Identity management and Access Control
Time Monitoring
E-Payment

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Unimodal Biometric Systems
Multimodal Biometric Systems

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/185

Key Summary of the Iris Recognition Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Iris Recognition market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Iris Recognition market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Regional Landscape

North America dominates the iris recognition market is and is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The factor that influences the growth of the regional market is the presence of the key market players in this region. The rising number of crimes and terrorist attacks has forced various government organizations to install this technology to improve their security, and this factor is expected to fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth

Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers

Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers

Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends

Soldier System Market Growth

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis

Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players

Mobile Robot Market Demand

Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments

Solid Waste Management Market Overview

Prenatal Testing Industry

Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-iris-recognition-market

Source: Emergen Research
Posted Monday, February 08, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST - Permalink

 