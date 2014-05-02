Irish Dream Tours Now Offering Attractive Designed Self-Drive Tours in Ireland

Westmeath, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Irish Dream Tours is now offering its attractive designed self drive tours in Ireland. Now, one can enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of the Ireland at the epitome level. It has designed self-drive tours in Ireland, keeping in mind the growing demand of fun and adventure but in complete privacy.This tour package will carve the desire to enjoy the beauty of Ireland in every possible way.



Speaking about these Self drive Tours, a representative of the company mentions, “We have sourced some excellent B&B accommodation on Irish working Farms for you. The farms included are Dairy, Beef, Horse and Sheep working farms. Enjoy the beautiful gardens, farm walks and traditional home cooking using home or locally sourced produce”.



This is a complete tour package where a tourist will get assistance and guidance at every possible step. The company sends their representatives at the airport to welcome the tourist and pick them up for the car collection point. This is done for the smooth ongoing of the tour. The representative also travels with the tourist on their first accommodation to ensure that the tourist get acclimatized with the road system. To make the entire trip smoother and hassle free, they provide GPS, so that the tourist can easily locate new places.



Irish Dream Tours perfectly organizes accommodation for the tourist in pubs, restaurants, eateries, etc. They offer 24 hour assistance to the tourist while they enjoy their vacations in Ireland.



About Irish Dream Tours

Irish Dream Tours plans and provides the best possible holiday in Ireland and unbelievable travel packages for Scotland and Ireland. Based in the heart of Ireland, County Westmeath, home, they have an extensive knowledge of Ireland, as all team members are native to the country. Their professionals have traveled extensively throughout the country and have garnered in-depth knowledge. They not only provide suggestions for tour to Ireland, but also they happily tailor make any tour as per the specific needs of the clients.



For more details, please visit http://irishdreamtours.com

Contact Details

Irish Dream Tours, Rahugh, Kilbeggan. Co. Westmeath, Ireland.

T: +353 (0)44 922 1716

E: info@irishdreamtours.com