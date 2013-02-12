Irish Exit NYC Announces New Comedy Series Every Tuesday Night in February

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Irish Exit, an established party bar in NYC, announces their new comedy series which is set to take place every Tuesday night in February. Guests who visit Irish Exit for the bar’s new comedy series will witness comedians who have appeared on Comedy Central, SNL, Last Comic Standing, Conan O’Brien and more. The best thing about attending the comedy series is that there is no cover fee and the bar will be serving the cheapest drink specials in NYC throughout the night. Reservations to the event are not required, but Irish Exit suggests guests make reservations by contacting the event coordinator at Freecomedytuesdays@gmail.com.



The new comedy series at Irish Exit is also an ideal time to celebrate a friend’s birthday party in NYC. The bar will provide everything a guest needs to make a birthday party an unforgettable experience. Guests will have the chance to choose between many private party options including catered food, drink specials and an exclusive open bar package. The open bar packages is ideal for larger birthday party groups because it is cheaper to pay a set amount up front, instead of having to pay per drink.



Also available for birthday party groups, is the Irish Exit’s spacious private party room in NYC. Whether a group is having catered food or live entertainment, the private party room at Irish Exit provides ample space for any party or event. Guests can make reservations for bridal showers, milestone birthdays, corporate events and bachelorette parties. No matter what the event is, the event coordinator at irish Exit is dedicated to give everyone an unforgettable night.



About Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the newest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and to late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. Irish Exit NYC is open daily from Noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



For more information on how Irish Exit can host a private party in NYC, please visit http://www.irishexitnyc.com/.