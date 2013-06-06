Irish Exit NYC Announces New Open Bar Specials Every Saturday Night

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Kicking off another fun-filled summer season, Irish Exit NYC announces new open bar drink specials every Saturday night. The party bar in NYC will be serving a three hour open bar from 11 pm to 2am. With the open bar, guests will have access to unlimited drafts and bottles until the light goes out at the end of the night. For more information on the open bar specials at Irish Exit NYC, please call 212-755-8383. Get summer started the right way by cooling off with cold beers at Irish Exit NYC.



As if the open bar package wasn’t good enough, Irish Exit NYC will also be hosting a free comedy series every Tuesday night through the summer. Beginning at 8 pm, guests of Irish Exit will enjoy some of NYC’s top comics that have been featured on popular television shows such as Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, Conan, and more. The show will be hosted by Gary Vidar, and the bar will be serving drink specials throughout the night. Nothing beats seeing comedy live and in person. To make reservations for a night filled with laughs please contact Freecomedytuesdays@gmail.com.



With the great drink specials and live entertainment, Irish Exit NYC will be the biggest party bar of the summer. If people cannot make it out for the open bar on Saturday nights or the comedy series on Tuesday nights they can feel free to stop in any other day of the week for happy hour. With so many specials going on, each night at Irish Exit will be a completely new and exciting experience.



About Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the newest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and from late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. Irish Exit NYC is open daily from noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



