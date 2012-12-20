Irish Exit NYC Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Irish Exit, the famous Irish bar in New York City, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party, on Monday, December 31st. Irish Exit will be ringing in 2013 the only way they know how, by serving the cheapest drink specials in NYC. Purchasing a General Admission ticket will give guests access to a Top Shelf Open Bar that will be available from 9 pm until 2 am. The Open Bar will include all draft and bottled beer on hand, along with to shelf mixed drinks and wine. Before celebrating a Champagne toast at midnight, guests can enjoy a full dinner buffet with delicious food items. For further ticket information for the night’s event, contact the event coordinator at 212-755-8383 or send an email to Erin.irishexitnyc@gmail.com.



Irish Exit NYC has a private party room available, which can hold up to 100 guests. This makes the bar an ideal venue to host a birthday party in NYC. The event staff at Irish exit NYC will make special accommodations that fit the specific needs of each group. There are VIP party packages available, along with food and drink specials. A recent customer expressed, “Wanted to follow-up and say THANK YOU for helping us host what was a very successful event. Everyone who attended had a wonderful time and the bartenders were a pleasure to work with (not to mention a lot of fun)! The venue was awesome and definitely one we wouldn't have known about otherwise, so we will definitely spread the word around that it's a great place for parties.”-Yelp.



About Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the newest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and to late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. Irish Exit NYC is open daily from Noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



For more information on any of the upcoming events or daily specials during the happy hour in NYC, please visit http://www.irishexitnyc.com/.