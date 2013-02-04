Irish Fashion Stylist, Georgina Heffernan, Launches Bespoke Millinery Collection

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- In February 2013 Georgina Heffernan ... launches the first three collections. The designer led millinery brand stays true to its style: vintage, femininity and exclusivity.



The collection “Hollywood Vintage” is something different. Inspired by the classic, old world glamour of the silver screen – Georgina introduces traditional hat making techniques, such as free-form felting, hat blocking and feathers sculpting – to help create each timeless design. Each piece is an original creation and these styles promise to be popular among those stylish ladies, who are in love with retro head wear which has a modern touch. Think back to the days when Tinseltown deserved its name. Imagine Mae West and Vivien Leigh dressed in luxurious gowns and, of course, fabulous millinery.



The very word conjures up images of Hollywood starlets of yore - powdered and polished and perfect. Stars such as Grace Kelly, Lana Turner and Lena Horne inspired generations of women with their coolly controlled and elegantly coifed screen presence - and they knew the secret to achieving a polished look was all in the details. The Hollywood trend is reminiscent of a glamorous golden era when women were feminine, curvaceous, sexy and demure, yet in control. This is a time when women sparkled. So, embrace this look with a passion, exuding elegance in whatever style of hat you wear. Here's looking at you kid...



Georgina expresses her playful, girlish side in the ‘Sweet like Candy’ collection. The focus is on whimsical, witty and pretty headpieces trimmed with alluring flowers, extravagant fabrics and pretty bows...With spring just around the corner and the promise of brighter, longer days our thoughts turn to pleasant occasions - days at the races, spring weddings and summer garden parties. It is also time to inject a little love into your wardrobe with a piece of head-turning headwear.



The collection “Country Heritage” takes us to our roots – nature. Seeking inspiration in nature Georgina introduces earthy colours, pheasant feathers and rich roses which are so typical for her style. The heritage trend brings together the whole country, military, ladylike and equestrian styles to create a quintessentially English eccentric style. All very country house, hunting on the highlands and blackberry picking before high tea in the drawing room. The Heritage revival is also part of a wider trend for all things rural; the fashion and music world are embracing the countryside as never before. The good news is that you can make the look your own by adding a few contemporary accessories such as a riding boots, a tweed jacket, statement jewels and a great piece of headwear. Just leave the golden retriever and the shotgun at home.



Georgina’s tips on how to choose the perfect hat:



The right hat for you and how to wear it well...



- Full figures should go for wide brims. Large women look silly in little hats.



- Small woman get height from tall crowns. But don’t let the brim dip too low – you’ll look as if you are wearing a circus prop.



- If you wear glasses, don’t let your hat fight with them, Think big hat, sleek frames: statement frames – understated hat.



- A brim that hides your neck from behind makes you look stumpy. Anyways, a glimpse of neck under a hat gives superior sex appeal.



- Avoid all stiff shapes in brightly coloured (lime green and fuchsia) straw that seem to break out all over Irish department stores like a nasty summer virus. A simple shape in a natural straw is so much better.



- Feathered headpieces can easily be worn with hair tied up, or tousled curls, for a fashionable look this season. They're also more popular nowadays as they're easier to wear. Feather toppers and combs are becoming increasingly popular, as they work really well with different outfits and offer a softer look at.



- They don’t all have to be a designer creation. If you wear it well, you can be memorable by carrying off a humble trilby with style. The key issues are face shape and hair.



- Wide faces suit brimless, off the face styles, while square faces look good in peaked, baker boy caps. They will also get a lift from the narrow squared crown of a fedora. A narrow face needs a rounded full crown, such as a cloche.



- Big hat, understated dress. Cloche hat, long dress. Veiled hat, sleek dress. Trilby or fedora, trouser suit.



- There must be a symbiosis between your hat and your personality.



- You have to wear it as naturally as if you were born with it. If it makes you so self-conscious that you stoop or cower, you are better off hatless.



- Most hats look best when you put them on from the front, then tilt them sideways on your forehead to make sure as much of your face as you want to show is visible.



