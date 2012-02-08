IrishCentral.com Launches New Community Newspaper Division

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- Niall O’Dowd, founder and CEO of IrishCentral LLC announced today the launch of a new community newspaper division to expand the online company’s footprint in the Irish community. Mr. O’Dowd will be combining his Home & Away publication with Connell Gallagher’s The Irish Emigrant. Both publications will operate under IrishCentral and will continue to publish under their respective titles in both New York and Massachusetts. The Irish Emigrant based in Malden MA, has been the leading source for local Irish news servicing the NY and Boston community for over 17 years. Home & Away provides a similar publication in the New York metro area. The two companies will combine forces and expect to expand their product to the Irish Community outside The northeast in the near future.



Connell Gallagher, Publisher said, “It has been an honor to promote Irish news and culture alongside Niall O’Dowd all these years. This alliance strengthens our position as the trusted resource for Irish news in North America and also presents our content to IrishCentral.com’s, one million monthly visitors.” The goal is to make IrishCentral and the community news division the leading source for Irish news, sports, and local events.



Said Niall O’Dowd, Publisher of IrishCentral, “This is a perfect alliance for both companies as we strengthen our coverage of Irish news and further introduce a whole new generation to their Irish roots and wonderful heritage”. Adding Connell to our management team, strengths our organization and provides a great platform to expand our printed community news service. We are excited with the growth of our online offering and see print as a logical complement to reach our Irish audience in whichever manner they prefer.



Since its founding in March 2009, IrishCentral.com has experienced phenomenal growth and has quickly become the largest Irish American media site. The site is aimed at the 40 million Irish Americans across the United States, and also the Irish Diaspora of 70 million worldwide. IrishCentral.com is the vision of founder and CEO, Niall O'Dowd, who has been an advocate of the global Irish community for more than a quarter-century. Mr. O’Dowd is also the publisher of the Irish Voice Newspaper and Irish America Magazine.



Located in New York City with additional editorial staff in Ireland, IrishCentral.com is at the center point of major news announcements affecting the Irish community. Our editorial staff operates 24/7 to bring the latest in Irish news, entertainment, sports, gossip, opinion and craic to our readers.



