IrishCoffee.org Gains a Reputation for Their Authentic Irish Coffee Recipes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Irish coffee is perhaps the most delicious and well-liked coffee based cocktail. A delicious blend of Irish whiskey, coffee and cream, Irish coffee is a popular after-dinner treat. It is most popular in the winter, especially around Christmas time and Saint Patrick’s day. The warming effects of the whiskey and the warm coffee make it particularly suitable when it’s cold outside.



One Irish coffee website that is getting a lot of attention recently is IrishCoffee.org. This site is absolutely packed with Irish coffee related editorial content and recipes and is quickly gaining a reputation as the Internet’s premier Irish coffee resource.



Most people stumble upon the site because they want to know how to make the perfect Irish coffee and IrishCoffee.org certainly doesn't disappoint. They have an easy to follow, step by step recipe for the original Irish coffee, as well as some interesting variations that are sure to enliven any dinner party.



Curious imbibers will also be interested to read the site’s complete history of the drink, from the drink’s Irish origins to its rise to popularity in San Francisco and throughout the world.



Irish coffee is enjoyed best when accompanied with traditional Irish foods, and the site is filled with authentic Irish culinary suggestions. These include Irish cream, delicious Irish desserts and traditional Irish meals.



Irish coffee is enjoyed best when accompanied with traditional Irish foods, and the site is filled with authentic Irish culinary suggestions. These include Irish cream, delicious Irish desserts and traditional Irish meals.



