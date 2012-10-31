IRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of IRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares over potential securities laws violations by IRobot Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of IRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) concerning whether a series of statements by IRobot regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $298.62 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 2, 2010 to $465.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $3.33 million to $40.19 million.



Shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) grew from as low as $7.21 per share in March 2009 to as high as $37.40 per share in July 2011. During February 2012 NASDAQ:IRBT shares traded as high as $37.01 per share.



On October 23, 2012, after the market closed, iRobot Corporation reported its third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, iRobot Corporation revised and cut its FY 2012 outlook.



Shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) fell from as high as $23.07 per share on October 23, 2012 to as low as $17.78 on October 24, 2012.



