Iron and Steel Casting Market in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Iron and Steel Casting market in China to grow at a CAGR of 9.73 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for the development of products with critical geometry. The Iron and Steel Casting market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of computer-integrated manufacturing. However, the absence of effective product difference could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Iron and Steel Casting Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers China; it also covers the Iron and Steel Casting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co Ltd, Henan Zhongyuan Special Steel Group Co Ltd, and Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components Co Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Linzhou Zhongji Group Co Ltd, Ruzhou Tianrui Forging Group Ltd, Shandong Zhouping Guangfu Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Guangdong Shaoguan Foundry and Forging Group Co Ltd, Qingxian Juedaozhuang Iron and Steel Co Ltd, Tianjin Dong Rui Foundry Co Ltd, SanPeng Steel Milling Factory, Ningbo East China Precision Casting Co Ltd, Beijing Tongzhou Songzhuang Foundry, Tianjin CMT Industry Co Ltd, and Suzhou Longxing Iron and Steel processing Co Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

