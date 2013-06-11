Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Iron Mountain Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) concerning whether a series of statements by Iron Mountain Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) grew from $3.068 per share in late December 2012 to as high as $39.54 per share in May 2013.



Then on June 6, 2013, The Board of Directors of Iron Mountain Incorporated declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on July 15, 2013 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2013.



Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declined from $34.40 per share on June 6, 2013, to $28.10 per share on June 7, 2013.



On June 10, 2013, NYSE:IRM shares closed at $28.50 per share.



