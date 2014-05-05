Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Iron Ore Mining in Australia to 2020 market report to its offering

The iron ore production in 2013 was 609.2 million tons (Mt), a figure that is projected to reach 692.8Mt by 2015 and 812.4Mt by 2020. Iron ore in the country is abundantly found in Western Australia, which accounted for 97% of countrys total iron ore production in 2013. Its main deposits are situated in Hamersley province, in the states Pilbara region. The economically viable resources are limited to regions in Western Australia with economic demonstrated resource (EDR) of 91%, and total iron ore resources of 86%, followed by South Australia with EDR of 8% and total iron ore resources of 10%. Other deposits are found in Tasmania, Northern Territory and New South Wales.



Scope

The report contains an overview of the Australian iron ore mining industry together with the key growth factors and restraints affecting the countrys iron ore mining industry. Further, it provides detailed information about production, prices, production by form and mining methods, reserves, reserves by grade and regions, major producing mines, competitive landscape, major active, exploration and development projects, consumption, consumption by end-use and trade. Also included is the country's fiscal regime, which includes governing bodies and relevant laws, rights and obligations of the mining companies, as well as key fiscal terms.



Reasons to Buy

Gain an understanding of the Australian iron ore mining industry, the relevant drivers and restraining factors, historical and forecast production, consumption and trade data and the fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

The iron ore production in 2013 was 609.2 million tons (Mt), a figure that is projected to reach 692.8Mt by 2015 and 812.4Mt by 2020. Iron ore in the country is abundantly found in Western Australia, which accounted for 97% of countrys total iron ore production in 2013.

In the short term 20142016, with rise in demand and projected growth in infrastructure, a number of iron ore projects are expected to commence. These include the Roy Hill project owned by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd and POSCO; Southdown Project owned by Grange Resources Limited, Sojitz Corporation and Kobe Steel Ltd.

The Australian governments draft legislation to repel the controversial mineral resource rent tax (MRRT) tax by July 2014 is expected to encourage mining companies. The previous government introduced the MRRT, essentially an additional tax on the profits from mining projects, but, it was estimated that the tax would generate revenues of just AUD7.2 billion (US$7.3 billion) by 2017.



Companies Mentioned



Rio Tinto Iron Ore, BHP Billiton Limited, Fortescue Metals Group Limited, Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited, Brockman Mining Australia Pty Ltd, Atlas Iron Ltd, CITIC Pacific Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153551/iron-ore-mining-in-australia-to-2020.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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