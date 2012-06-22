Fast Market Research recommends "Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape" provides key information and analysis of the Asia-Pacific iron ore mining industry that comprises China, Australia, India and Kazakhstan. The report covers the industry's drivers and restraints, production, reserves, consumption and details of country's trade (imports and exports. This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the forecast period from 2012 to 2020.
- Production of iron ore in Asia-Pacific - Historical data 2000 to 2011 is provided and forecast to 2020.
- Consumption demand of iron ore in terms of volume - Historical data 2000 to 2011 is provided and forecast to 2020.
- Export and Import markets for Asia-Pacific iron ore industry categorized by China, Australia, India and Kazakhstan's export and import markets.
- Top Active and Planned projects spanning the Asia-Pacific iron ore mining landscape.
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the iron ore mining industry
- Comprehensive profiles of key iron ore mining companies such as BHP Billiton Plc, Rio Tinto Plc, Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (Ansteel), National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) and others are also discussed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the region's iron ore mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future iron ore industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's iron ore mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potentia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iron Ore Mining Market in North America to 2020 - Demand for Steel in the US to Boost Regional Iron Ore Production
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Abundant Reserves and Global Demand for Steel Likely to Drive Production
- South Africa Iron Ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- China Iron Ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- United States Iron ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports
- India Iron Ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- The Chinese Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Iron and Steel Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Indian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015