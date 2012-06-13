New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Iron Ore Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Abundant Reserves and Global Demand for Steel Likely to Drive Production"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- GBI Research's report, 'Iron Ore Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Abundant Reserves and Global Demand for Steel Likely to Drive Production' key information and analysis of the European iron ore mining industry (Russia, Ukraine and Sweden). The report covers the industry's drivers and restraints, production, reserves, consumption and details of country's trade (imports and exports).This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the forecast period from 2012 to 2020.
- Production of iron ore in Europe. Historical data from 2000 to 2011 is provided and forecast to 2020.
- Consumption demand of iron ore in terms of volume. Historical data 2000 to 2011 provided and forecast to 2020.
- Export markets for European iron ore categorized by each country's export and/or import market.
- Top Active and Planned projects spanning the European iron ore mining landscape.
- Comprehensive profiles of key iron ore mining companies such as Ferrexpo plc., OAO Holding Company Metalloinvest, Metinvest Holding LLC, Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB), OAO Severstal (Severstal), ArcelorMittal and Evraz Group S.A. (Evraz) are also discussed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future iron ore industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's iron ore mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ferrexpo plc (Ferrexpo), OAO Holding Company Metalloinvest (Metalloinvest), Metinvest Holding, LLC (Metinvest), Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB), OAO Severstal (Severstal), ArcelorMittal, Evraz Group S.A. (Evraz)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in North America to 2020 - Demand for Steel in the US to Boost Regional Iron Ore Production
- The Chinese Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports
- The Canadian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Chinese Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The South African Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Iron and Steel Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Brazilian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015