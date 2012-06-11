Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Metals & Mining Industry



ReportReserve’s new report, ‘Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports’ provides key information and analysis of South and Central America’s iron ore mining industry, consisting of Brazil, Venezuela and Mexico. The report covers the industry’s drivers and restraints, production, reserves, and consumption, and also provides details of each country’s ore trade (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Important Drivers and Restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the outlook period 2012-2020.

- Production of iron ore in South and Central America – Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020.

- Consumption demand for iron ore in South and Central America, in terms of volume – Historical data for 2000 to 2011 is given, along with forecasts through to 2020.

- Export markets for South and Central American iron ore categorized by individual countries’ export and/or import markets.

- Top Active and Planned projects spanning the South and Central American iron ore mining landscape.

- Comprehensive profiles of key iron ore mining companies such as Vale S.A., Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), Altos Hornos de Mexico, S.A.de C.V. (AHMSA), and ArcelorMittal are also discussed.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a strong understanding of the region’s iron ore mining industry

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future iron ore industry trends

- Facilitate decision-making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's iron ore mining industry

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.



Keywords



South and Central America, Iron Ore, Production, Consumption, Demand, Export Markets, Active Projects, Planned Projects, Government, Venezuela, Mexico, Fiscal Regime, Reserves"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/iron-ore-mining-market-in-south-and-central-america-to-2020-infrastructure-and-high-quality-reserves-provide-incentives-for-regional-exports-report-541092