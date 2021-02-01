New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global Iron Ore Pellets Market by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Iron Ore Pellets market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.



The global Iron Ore Pellets market is forecast to reach USD 94.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Iron ore pellets are the backbone of steel manufacturing companies and feed the blast furnaces and DRI mills inside the steel making process. The pellet industry is witnessing a structural change in the supply and demand situation, driven by a change in the iron and metals industry towards a more agreeable raw material.



Key participants include:



Vale S.A., Samarco Mineração S.A., LKAB, Ferrexpo Plc, Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Severstal, Metso Corporation, Iron Ore Company of Canada Inc, Simec Group, and Jindal Saw Ltd., among others.



Increasing steel production around the world, and growing concerns about carbon, let alone the manufacture of steel, will develop the market in the future. The increase in demand for steel in the most crucial end industries will prove to be a driving force in the market for iron ore pellets over the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Iron Ore Pellets market on the basis of Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hematite

Magnetite



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electric Arc Furnace

Electric Induction Furnace

Blast Furnace



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steel Production

Iron-based Chemical Industries



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Iron Ore Pellets market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Iron Ore Pellets and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The electric induction furnace segment will experience significant growth on schedule due to its increasing consumption in the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific countries. Manufacturers based in these regions have plans to build the capacity of induction furnaces (IFs) for steel manufacturing. Manufacturers from countries such as Iran, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and India, among others, have plans to develop new capacity for induction furnaces, which will further drive the growth of the iron ore pellet industry.



Based on the iron content, the magnetite segment will hold a significant share from 2016 to 2026. These ores contain more than 68 percent of iron and are considered to be higher-grade iron ore. Magnetite offers a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution to steelmakers because it reduces production costs, improves productivity levels while generating a low carbon footprint.



Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the third-highest share of the overall market value of iron ore pellets within the time frame. This is due to the increase in steel production in China in recent years. India is also investing in the construction of infrastructure for iron pellets due to the increasing efforts of steelmakers to reduce the content of alumina generated at the manufacturing stage. The increase in steel consumption by end-users, notably the automobile, construction, consumer goods will further boost the regional share….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Iron Ore Pellets Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Iron Ore Pellets Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



Continued…



