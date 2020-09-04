New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently published an extensive research study on the Global Iron Ore Pellets Market to provide an in-depth assessment of the key segments, prominent manufacturers, suppliers and vendors, key geographical regions, drivers, constraints, opportunities, risks, and limitations. The investigative study on the key factors of the global Iron Ore Pellets market provides a thorough assessment of the leading companies, expansion strategies, product launches, and current developments in products and technologies. Moreover, the report covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.



Market growth is expected to be significantly disrupted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20. Trade has stalled to prevent a further spread of the pandemic. China, where the pandemic started, accounts for more than 50% of world exports of steel and iron ore. Due to the reduced availability of suppliers, end-use industries such as construction and automotive suffer heavy losses. The cost of iron and steel products is expected to increase significantly, which will result in high production and usage costs in the above industries.



The global Iron Ore Pellets market is organized and includes several major manufacturers and vendors. The prominent players profiled in the report are Vale S.A., Samarco Mineração S.A., LKAB, Ferrexpo Plc, Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Severstal, Metso Corporation, Iron Ore Company of Canada Inc, Simec Group, and Jindal Saw Ltd., among others.



Scope of the Iron Ore Pellets Market Research Report:



The global Iron Ore Pellets market has been significantly affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak and has witnessed a decline in the growth prospect. However, according to the analysts, the market is expected to gain traction in the post-COVID-19 scenario through the entirety of the forecast period. The Iron Ore Pellets market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 94.76 billion in 2027 from a valuation of USD 63.89 Billion in 2019, registering a steady CAGR of 5.5 %.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hematite

Magnetite



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electric Arc Furnace

Electric Induction Furnace

Blast Furnace



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steel Production

Iron-based Chemical Industries



Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The market is further segmented into types, applications, end-use, key manufacturers, regions, and other key segments to provide vital information about the Iron Ore Pellets industry. The statistical data is further organized into tables, charts, graphs, pictorial representations, and diagrams to offer a better understanding of the market.



Moreover, the report provides a panoramic overview of the competitive landscape by providing an in-depth analysis of the key players, their lucrative business strategies, product developments, technological advancements, revenue generation, market value, market share, and strategic initiatives.



Key questions answered by the Report:



What is the expected valuation of the report throughout the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and constraints of the Iron Ore Pellets industry?

Which growth opportunities are expected to drive the growth of the industry?

Which market segmentation is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which region is expected to lead the global Iron Ore Pellets market in the coming years?

What is the projected growth rate of the Iron Ore Pellets industry?

Who are the leading competitors of the Iron Ore Pellets market?



The report further covers values, drivers, restraints, production and manufacturing capacity, cost analysis, SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, and study of other key elements of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document that provides a detailed overview of the overall Iron Ore Pellets industry to assist the business players and new entrants in formulating strategic business decisions.



Thank you for reading our report. For further details on customization or inquiries regarding the report, kindly connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



