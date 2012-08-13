Fast Market Research recommends "Iron Ore Trading Platform in China - Chinese Initiative for Iron Ore Price Discovery" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- China, the biggest consumer of iron ore in the world, has created its new online electronic exchange, the China Beijing Metals Exchange (CBMX), in order to initiate price discovery and fixation of spot prices for iron ore purchase and sale transactions. The exchange is globally the first online electronic trading platform and aims to be a standard in iron ore pricing.
Scope
- The report provides a brief overview of the Chinese iron ore trading platform with a pictorial presentation of the business procedure
- The rationale behind the formation of the exchange
- The platform's founding members, business volume at CBMX and factors which may affect business volume, takeaway for participating mining companies, competing platform - GlobalOre and a short analysis of the future of the trading platform.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain an understanding of the Chinese Iron Ore Trading Platform.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iron and Steel Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Chinese Iron Ore Mining Industry to 2015: Market Profile
- The Chinese Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Iron and Steel Industry in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Iron Ore Mining Market in North America to 2020 - Demand for Steel in the US to Boost Regional Iron Ore Production
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Abundant Reserves and Global Demand for Steel Likely to Drive Production
- The Indian Iron Ore Mining Industry to 2015: Market Profile
- The Iron and Steel Industry in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile