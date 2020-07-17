Ironing out QuickBooks File Issues with E-Tech's Guaranteed List Reduction Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- There is a limit to how much information can be stored within a QuickBooks company file. Intuit says company file size limits cannot exceed 150 MB for QuickBooks Pro or Premiere and 1GB for QuickBooks Enterprise.



"Additionally, QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once you hit that limit for the combined list of names, you are forced to upgrade to the costlier QuickBooks Enterprise," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Over a period of time, the data within your QuickBooks company file can spiral out of control,



causing an extended wait time for downloading data from QuickBooks by Unify Desktop, and sometimes resulting in complete and unrecoverable data loss within the company file.



"You know you have a problem when reports taking up to 30 - 40 seconds to run," Rocha said.



"Supercondensing your data file will not only bring down the size of your data file but also remove any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on a criteria specified by you. For example, remove all customers who had no invoices for the past 3 years."



E-Tech's List Reduction Services make it possible for you to regain control over your data, and get back the important insights you need to make good business decisions. Pruning out data specific to your customers, vendors or items to harness your QuickBooks data, so it works for your business — instead of against it.



