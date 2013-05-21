Ironman Australia to Stay in Port Macquarie Announces VisitNSW.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- “Port Macquarie has hosted the Ironman Australia event since 2006, drawing competitors from across Australia and key international tourism markets, including New Zealand, Japan and Europe and I’m delighted it will continue to be held in Port Macquarie for the next five years,” Mr Annesley said.



“Securing the event for both NSW and more particularly Port Macquarie has been a priority, and forms a key part of our strategy to attract and increase mass participation sporting events for regional NSW.



“In 2012, I was one of the more than 4,300 visitors who travelled to Port Macquarie to enjoy Ironman Australia, delivering over 20,000 visitor nights and contributing more than $3.7 million to the Port Macquarie economy.”



“I’m also pleased to announce a great new event for Ironman Australia in 2014, the Australian Club Championships.



“The Australian Club Championships will bring more competitors, with club support, to Port Macquarie and details of the inaugural Championships will be announced later this year,” Mr Annesley added.



Leslie Williams, Member for Port Macquarie, said, “Ironman Australia Port Macquarie delivers great economic benefits for local businesses and the community.



“The event also encourages interstate and international competitors and their families to explore the best that Port Macquarie and the region has to offer,” Ms Williams said.



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase said, “Port Macquarie is the natural home for Ironman in Australia, with its great community support of more than 2,100 volunteers. For competitors and fans, Port Macquarie is a wonderful family holiday destination, with its stunning beaches, terrific food and wine, and great accommodation.”



About Visit NSW

VisitNSW.com is a site that promotes New South Wales in Australia and provides travel tips and information for visitors.



For more information visit http://www.visitnsw.com