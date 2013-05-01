Ironman Training Tips Now Provided by the Triathlon Training Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Many top athletes have cited endurance and mental strength as the keys to success in running long marathons. However, building up these particular strengths takes practice, determination, and diligence.



For the past few months, individuals interested in learning some of the best triathlon training methods in the business have consulted one source, The Triathlon Training Website. The Triathlon Training Website focuses on providing their readers with two minute tips and tricks from elite professionals such as Chris “Macca” McCormack, the two time winner of the Ironman World Championship and the 1997 Triathlon World Championships. The website provides helpful information in a variety of categories, such was swimming, biking, running, and nutrition.



Recently, The Triathlon Training Website published a new blog post by McCormack that discusses his experience with Triathlon Mental Strength training. McCormack explains that his best asset in racing has been his mental strength. He shares a method that he uses to strengthen his mind—creating mental folders—and shows readers why this method is effective.



According to the post and accompanying video, McCormack uses mental folders to draw upon memories while he races. In each mental folder is a happy or positive memory that takes McCormack’s mind off of the pain that his body is currently in. He depends on this method when his body wants to stop going during the most critical point of a race.



McCormack reminds his readers of the importance of ignoring all negative thoughts during racing.



“Any negative thought will magnify, and the same can be said for the positive thoughts, so keep it positive,” states the article, now available on The Triathlon Training Website. “If you start to think negative, reset your mind pattern and your thoughts. Look for another folder that’s positive in your head.”



Individuals interested in reading more professional triathlon racing advice can visit The Triathlon Training Website for more information.



About The Triathlon Training Website

The Triathlon Training Website is a collection of helpful triathlon training tips and tricks from many of the top professionals in the sport. Clips are all done in HD-Video and are kept under two minutes. Chris McCormack, also known as “Macca,” is an Australian triathlete. McCormack is a two time winner of the Ironman World Championship, winning the titles in 2007 and 2010, as well as the winner of the 1997 International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup Series and the 1997 Triathlon World Championships. For more information, please visit http://www.triathlon-training.com/triathlon-training-mental-toughness/