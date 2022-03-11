IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- Certain directors of IronNet, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain IronNet, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



McLean, VA based IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks.



On December 15, 2021, IronNet announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, and issued revenue guidance for the year. For 2022, IronNet expects revenue of approximately $26 million; previous guidance, issued in September 2021, was $43-45 million.



Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) declined from $8.51 per share on December 7, 2021, to as low as $3.98 per share on December 20, 2021.



