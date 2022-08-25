IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Long Term InvestorNotice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of IronNet, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: IRNT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against IronNet, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: IRNT stocks, concerns whether certain IronNet, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects, that the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance, that the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.



