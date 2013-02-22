Irons Family Insurance Now Expanding to Colorado with Health Plans Not Subject to Health Reform Mandates

Queen Creek, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The new comprehensive health care law expected to begin next year has many small business owners and uninsured families scrambling to find care.



“It is a major mess for many people who want health coverage but are struggling to get the other bills and taxes paid first,” said Matthew Irons of Irons Family Insurance.



Irons is a health insurance expert who has recently expanded his agency into Colorado. His goal is to help people find quality and affordable health insurance options.



“Low cost health insurance and low income health insurance is available to Colorado residents,” Irons said, “and my plans have excellent features not found by other Colorado health insurance companies.”



With excellent options such as a guaranteed rate for three years, flexible plan designs and first dollar wellness coverage for doctor visits, prescriptions, and lab work Irons Family Insurance has a plan to fit almost any budget.



“We are also NOT subject to the federal health reform mandates,” Irons added.



Matthew Irons has partnered with USHealth Advisors and Freedom Life Insurance Company; a subsidiary of Credit Suisse. With over 50 years of experience, Freedom Life Insurance Co. has served over 15 million customers and over 1 billion dollars paid in claims with the average claim paid in seven days.



“With multiple health plans and flexible plan designs you and your family or business can find what health care options work best for you,” Irons said.



For additional information on Irons Family Insurance, to get a free quote or to see what other states Irons Family Insurance is licensed, visit http://www.ironsfamilyinsurance.com.



Company: Irons Family Insurance

Contact: Matthew Irons

Website: http://www.lowcosthealthinsurancecolorado.com

Toll Free Phone: 855-573-4198

Email: matt@ironsfamilyinsurance.com