Ironshore Inc. Announces the Appointment of Joe Roberts as Chief Financial Officer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Ironshore Inc., providers of U.S. and global property insurance, announce the appointment of Joe Roberts as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roberts will be responsible for the management and oversight of all financial aspects of Ironshore’s worldwide activities, reporting directly to Kevin H. Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of Ironshore Inc. He will be based in Ironshore’s Bermuda head office.



“Ironshore is pleased to have Joe join our leadership team, as he is a highly regarded industry executive who is well-respected by colleagues within the financial services sector,” said Mr. Kelley. “We look forward to working with him as we continue to build and expand upon Ironshore growth strategies in global markets.”



Most recently, Mr. Roberts was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ALTE). During his eleven-year tenure with Alterra, Mr. Roberts was integral to the company’s expansion from a small Bermuda-based reinsurance company to a global specialty insurer and reinsurer with operations in major markets worldwide, including Bermuda, Europe, the USA, Lloyd’s, and Latin America. Alterra’s growth was achieved both organically and via several major acquisitions, until its successful sale to Markel Corporation in May 2013.



Prior to joining Alterra in 2002, Mr. Roberts served as Vice President, Finite Underwriting for Overseas Partners Re Ltd. and also held various management positions with KPMG Bermuda from 1994 to 2001. Mr. Roberts began his career in public accounting in 1987, before moving to the London office of Moore Stephens in 1989. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.



About Ironshore

Ironshore provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks on a global basis through its multiple international platforms. The Ironshore group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best with a Financial Size Category of Class XIV. Ironshore’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000 operates within Lloyd’s where the market rating is A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and A+ (Strong) from both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. For more information, please visit: http://www.ironshore.com.