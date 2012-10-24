IRPC to Merge with PTT Global Chemical - Deal Analysis from GlobalData New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- IRPC Public Company Limited, a Thai integrated petroleum and petrochemical company, is likely to merge with PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, a leading producer and distributor of petrochemical products in Thailand. The planned merger would be spearheaded by PTT Group, a majority shareholder in both companies, who tried to merge the two companies two years ago but did not succeed due to legal battles with IRPC’s founder, Prachai Leophairatana. Now, with the ousting of Leophairatana from the Board of Directors (BOD) of IRPC in February this year, the legal hurdle appears to be over and PTT can go ahead with its strategy to create a flagship integrated petrochemical and refining company. The merger will help both companies to achieve cost synergies and reduce the overall operational cost. The merger will also allow the combined company to achieve leadership in several product markets in the country. IRPC shares have already witnessed an increase in prices in anticipation of the merger.



