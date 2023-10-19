Irrigation Automation Market Forecast: Growth and Trends by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- The "Irrigation Automation Market by System (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Component (Controllers, Valves, Sprinklers, Sensors, Other components), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), Automation Type, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report reveals a thriving market estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 17.2%, reaching USD 9.2 billion by 2027.



With a detailed presentation of 305 market data tables and 48 figures, spanning across 285 pages with an in-depth table of contents, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Irrigation Automation Market.



Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in terms of volume and value, driven by its vast irrigated agricultural lands. The region heavily relies on agriculture for per capita income, with countries like Australia, India, China, and Japan playing pivotal roles in the agriculture sector. Drip irrigation takes precedence in the Asia Pacific region.



North America leads the global irrigation automation market, contributing 38% of the market share. The region stands out for its organized distribution chain, fertile soil, abundant water and land resources, entrepreneurial farmers, and efficient infrastructure.



In the system category, the Automatic segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate. Automatic systems provide advanced control and adaptability for precise crop irrigation, offering features such as central controllers for adjusting water application. These systems are more consistent and can be adjusted as needed.



Sensors, among the components, are expected to grow at the highest rate in the irrigation automation market. These sensors, often linked to controllers, gather real-time data for controlled irrigation. They come in various types, including soil moisture, rain, freeze, and wind sensors.



The real-time feedback system, based on automation type, is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate. This system relies on sensors like tensiometers, humidity sensors, rain sensors, and temperature sensors to make decisions based on real-time plant demands.



Drip irrigation is projected to show the highest CAGR among irrigation types. This micro-irrigation method ensures efficient water usage and often incorporates sensors, controllers, and valves for remote monitoring and control.



In terms of end-use, the non-agricultural segment is poised to grow with the highest CAGR. Applications span sports grounds, residential areas, pastures, landscapes, golf courses, and gardens. Automated systems, utilizing data from sensors and weather forecasts, optimize water usage and reduce waste.



Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the irrigation automation market. China and India's growing agriculture industries, coupled with increased investments from global players, are driving demand for irrigation automation. Favorable regulations in the region further support market growth, with China leading the way.



In summary, the irrigation automation market is experiencing substantial growth, with automatic systems, sensors, real-time feedback, drip irrigation, and non-agricultural applications emerging as key drivers of this expansion. Asia Pacific stands out as a dynamic region in this market's global landscape.



