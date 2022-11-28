Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Scope & Outlook 2022:



A disordered bowel movement in irritable bowel syndrome is characterized by abdominal pain and altered behaviour. It impairs the natural progression of intestinal muscle linings while eating to move food down the digestive tract. The syndrome is divided into mild and severe irritable bowel syndrome on the basis of its symptoms. These symptoms include cramping, constipation, gas, and excess mucus in the stool, among others. However, it is unknown what causes irritable bowel syndrome, as it is brought about by an enhanced feeling of body function and abnormal gastrointestinal tract behaviour. Tests including blood tests, stool tests, endoscopic procedures, and external imaging are used to diagnose it. Patients with irritable bowel syndrome may encounter complications including deep ulcerations, infections, malnutrition, and bowel obstruction.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market are:



- Allergan plc

- Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc

- Abbott

- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Ardelyx, Inc.

- Bausch Health

- Novartis AG

- Astellas Pharma Inc



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation Outlook



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation By Type:

- IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

- Mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M)

- IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)



Segmentation By Product:

- Eluxadoline

- Lubiprostone

- Rifaximin

- Linaclotide

- Others



Segmentation By End User:

- Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

- Hospitals Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation By Type

9. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation, By Product

10. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation By End User

11. Regional Analysis

12 Company Profiles

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Conclusion



