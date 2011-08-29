Brand New Website for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Dispels Common Myths and Offers Real World Advice to Sufferers

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for reputable resources on irritable bowel syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome EX is announcing the release of their new website that helps people diagnose and solve their problems with IBS.



Irritable bowel syndrome is a common disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is the second leading cause of missing work next to the common cold, and most people who have it suffer in silence- hoping that someday something miraculous will happen that will finally cure them of their affliction.



But for those who have some experience with IBS they know that it’s not likely to go away on its own. Though it may not require extreme medical solutions, it does need to be addressed and dealt with. Fortunately for suffers, knowledge and education are usually the only things they need to eradicate the malady once and for all.



Irritable Bowel Syndrome EX was created to give users a one stop resource to help them cure their IBS. It provides articles and tangible advice sufferers can apply to their own lives without the costs and hassle of visiting a doctor.



According to the website there is no pinpointed cause to IBS and there is no single solution. “Simply put, the cause of IBS remains unknown,” says the website. “Which is to say, otherwise perfectly healthy adults can suddenly develop digestive issues without any underlying medical reason.”



Many doctors, baffled by the true cause of the problem, will often prescribe powerful medications in a “wait and see” approach. But according to Irritable Bowel Syndrome EX, this method is not only time consuming and expensive, but extremely ineffective as well; It is merely covering up the problem rather than actually solving it.



Since IBS is thought to be caused by either stress or diet (or a combination thereof), curing it is more a matter of prevention than diagnosis, says the website.



It then goes on to suggest powerful remedies for the affliction, most of which start on the level of lifestyle; where potential problems can be rectified before they turn into more serious afflictions.



“Management is a good way of looking at it since there is no magic bullet here… That’s right; there is no quick, easy cure for IBS. Instead you will focus on symptom relief and learning how to manage it over time often by trial and error,” says the website.



