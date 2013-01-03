IRS Enrolled Agent Cedric Nelson Las Vegas Helps Solve Tax Related Issues

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- With the vast array of tax consultants here in Las Vegas, as a business owner, you might not be sure what an IRS enrolled agent can do for you and your company as compared to a tax attorney or an accountant. Enrolled agents are licensed by the IRS to help taxpayers in negotiation with the organization. All licensed IRS enrolled agents have either passed a three-part IRS examination or are former IRS employees and must engage in continuing education every three years. What does that mean to you as a business owner? That means that IRS enrolled agents are just as qualified as tax attorneys or CPAs for most tax resolution services.



IRS Audit Preparation and Representation



If an error or a suspicious number appears on your annual tax return, this could possibly lead to an IRS audit. An audit is a very time-consuming and frustrating examination of your financial records to determine whether you have been honest and accurate in your dealings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are facing an audit, it is absolutely in your best interest to secure the services of a tax specialist to help you prepare your records. An IRS enrolled agent can help you prepare just such records and assist you in the representation during the audit, and negotiating with and presenting evidence to the IRS on your behalf. Cedric Nelson Las Vegas of CBAS LLC is a former 15 year veteran of the IRS and is so thorough in his preparation that most of his clients don’t even have to be present during the audit, which can save you time and stress during the IRS auditing process.



Tax Settlement Negotiation



“If you are struggling with the tax debt that you aren’t able to pay, an IRS enrolled agent can help negotiate a tax settlement with the IRS “ Said Cedric Nelson. First, your tax consultant will examine your financial records and recommend the best course of action to take in your negotiation process. “One option your tax consultant might suggest is breaking up your tax burden in payments over a several month period, in which case you would petition the IRS for an installment agreement” said Nelson. If you have reached a point where you know, after thorough examination, that you will never be able to pay off your tax burden in its entirety your tax consultant will be able to ask for an offer in compromise, which means you will pay as much as you possibly can and the IRS absolves you of the remaining debt. Cedric Nelson’s team of professionals consists of three former IRS agents, one of which is a full-time IRS tax settlement negotiator.



Tax Penalty Abatement and Dismissal



The IRS will often go to extreme measures to collect on large or long overdue tax balances. Almost immediately after failing to file and pay your taxes on time, you will begin accumulating late fees and interest penalties. After a period of time, the IRS may invoke their right to garnish a portion of your paycheck to cover the debt, leaving you unable to pay your monthly bills; this can be incredibly stressful and painful.” The IRS also has the right to place a lien on any of your existing assets as a security against the debt. An enrolled IRS agent can help with tax penalty abatement and dismissal issues” said Nelson.



