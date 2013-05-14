IRS Federal Tax Lien Relief Webinar to Be Hosted by IRS Medic: Parent and Parent LLP

Wallingford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- IRS Medic: Parent and Parent LLP, has just announced that it will host a new IRS federal tax lien relief webinar. During the informative and helpful webinar, attendees will learn what can be done about a federal tax lien, how unscrupulous scammers prey upon people with tax liens and—perhaps most importantly—what can be done to stop the situation.



According to a blog on the firm’s website, the consequences of a tax lien can extend beyond simply paying overdue taxes. In addition, the blog noted, there has been an increase in the number of federal tax liens filed against both individuals and business owners in recent years. Because this situation can be so problematic, it is vital that people learn all they can about the types of federal tax lien help that are available.



The fact that IRS Medic is hosting such an educational webinar will probably not come as a surprise to the many satisfied clients who have worked with the firm over the years. Since the day the law firm opened for business, the knowledgeable and experienced staff of IRS tax attorneys have strived to help people with a wide variety of tax issues and problems. Anthony E. Parent, Esq., the founding partner of IRS Medic: Parent and Parent LLP, has dedicated his career to helping people get IRS relief. He and the other attorneys, accountants and former IRS agents truly understand how stressful and difficult it can be to have problems with the IRS.



“There's nothing we can't handle --- strange as it may sound, we actually enjoy solving the toughest IRS cases around the country right from our headquarters here in Connecticut,” an article on the firm’s website noted, adding that they work on everything from offshore bank account disclosures and tax audits to IRS tax problem help, IRS appeals, IRS levies and garnishments, payroll tax problems, unfiled taxes, and IRS debt settlement.



“When a tax debt is causing you pain in the form of bank levies, tax liens or sleepless nights and constant worry, we are the right people to call.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about IRS Medic is welcome to visit the firm’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the various tax related services as well as success stories from previous clients.



About IRS Medic: Parent and Parent LLP

For more information, please visit http://www.irsmedic.com/