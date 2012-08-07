IRS Medic: Parent & Parent LLP Releases Two New and Exclusive Guides to Help Taxpayers

Wallingford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- IRS Medic: Parent & Parent LLP has recently developed and released two exclusive guides to help taxpayers. The boutique tax resolution law firm, which is based in Connecticut, is offering the free guides on its website.



The “2012 OVDI Insider’s Guide” provides in-depth and helpful information to those who are wondering what to do about their undisclosed foreign bank accounts, and “Seven Steps to Sanity,” is for taxpayers who are desperate to solve their difficult tax debt problems.



The experienced tax attorneys at IRS Medic have one main goal in mind: to help their clients resolve their tax issues with the best possible outcomes. The law firm can handle virtually any case related to taxes, including unfiled taxes, liens, penalties and other IRS actions. The firm’s founding partner, Anthony Parent, finds it fulfilling to use his years of experience working with clients to help resolve their difficult tax problems and get them a fair IRS tax settlement.



IRS Medic’s website is filled with a plethora of in-depth information about the various services the law firm provides, as well as a helpful “Recovery Checklist” that can help clients determine exactly what kinds of tax problem they may be having, and what can be done to fix it.



People who are interested in learning more about the various ways that IRS Medic can assist them with their tax issues are welcome to click on the “Our Services” tab located at the top of the firm’s homepage. This will take them to a page filled with 19 selections; choosing any of these will bring up detailed information about the specific type of service.



For example, clients who need tax levy help can select “Levy and Garnishment Relief,” which offers reassurance and guidance to people who are going through this often emotionally and financially stressful situation.



Those who are curious about FBAR amnesty may click on “”FBAR Penalties” to be taken to a page that explains that as tax attorneys with a specific focus on the IRS’s FBAR Amnesty Program, IRS Medic has unique insight into the agency’s procedures for collecting back taxes.



“What are your legal options? Most tax firms don't offer you representation by licensed attorneys so their options – and yours – are limited,” an article on the firm’s website noted, adding that while some lawyers include tax law as one of their many legal practices, they may or may not be aware of recent changes to the tax codes.



“We’re focused on tax law. Our experience and expertise can make all the difference.”



About IRS Medic: Parent & Parent LLP

IRS Medic: Parent & Parent LLP is a boutique tax resolution law firm based in Connecticut that service U.S. taxpayers worldwide. The firm specializes in difficult and complicated tax negotiations and along with the disclosure of offshore accounts (OVDI). Founder partner Anthony E. Parent, Esq. is best-selling author of “Protect & Defend,” and is nationally recognized tax expert. For more information, please visit http://www.irsmedic.com