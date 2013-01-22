Levy & Associates Now Offers Online Customer Exclusive $100.00 Compliance Call

Lathrup Village, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Levy & Associates is bringing IRS Tax relief to its online customers with an exclusive new offer that promises to cut through red-tape and find the solution towards tax resolution with the new $100 compliance call. With one phone call to the IRS Tax Levy will get to the heart of the matter to find the right IRS tax help for you.



For those with unpaid back taxes, beginning a Tax Resolution can be a difficult and costly matter, at best. The experts at Levy & Associates have offered the perfect solution to those who are uncertain if hiring a professional to take care of the problems associated with a Tax Resolution is required—the $100.00 Compliance Call. For this mandatory fee, customers can receive professional IRS Tax relief and begin their Tax Resolution in the most responsible way possible. With a simple request placed online, in addition to the minimal fee, Levy & Associates will place a phone call to the IRS to retrieve the customer’s exact tax status, including, but not limited to, their current filing status, monies owed and whether or not the customer has a refund on the way.



The nominal fee for Levy’s Compliance Call is much more than an expense, but is in fact a down payment towards their further assistance in resolving your IRS tax problems. If you would like Levy & Associates’ assistance in the matter, a spokesperson says that “the $100.00 for the Compliance Call will go towards your Tax Resolution Fee.” If you should choose otherwise, you will still possess the most important information you need to begin your Tax Resolution, however you see fit.



About Levy & Associates

Since its founding in the 1960s, the experts at Levy & Associates have recognized a customer need for a specific service they have titled “tax trouble.” They have taken this skill and honed it to successfully grow from their home office in Michigan to represent tax payers across the nation. Whether it is IRS help, or simple payroll and bookkeeping services, the professional tax consultants of Levy & Associates can fulfill your accounting needs. For more detail please visit, www.levytaxhelp.com.