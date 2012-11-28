Levy & Associates Boasts A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau

Lathrup Village, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has awarded Levy & Associates, IRS tax relief specialists, an A+ rating, as the company meets accreditation standards, which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer challenges. When looking for a firm specializing in IRS tax relief, it is important to consider the company’s reputation and capability to achieve results. As more people are faced with liens and garnishments, more inexperienced, non-rated firms are popping up. Click on the link for more information on Tax Levy.



As a BBB A+ rated IRS Tax relief firm, Levy & Associates works closely with clients to ensure that they reach a favorable resolution with the IRS. Immediately following the initial IRS tax relief consultation, Levy & Associates will begin negotiations with the IRS to release wage garnishment or liens. Often the group’s tax experts can secure a release with first contact. If not, Levy & Associates works quickly to address the situation and provide IRS tax relief.



“After checking with the Better Business Bureau, I made an appointment with Mr. Levy and have not regretted my choice of Levy & Associates. From the first meeting, Mr. Levy and his associates walked me through the process with a high degree of skill, professionalism and optimism. They always made me feel important and treated me as a person, not a case number,” said Michael A., an actual IRS tax relief client of Levy & Associates. Click on the link for more information on a Tax attorney.



Levy & Associates is highly experienced in the Offer in Compromise process, which is an excellent vehicle for IRS tax relief. An Offer in Compromise is an agreement between a taxpayer and the IRS that resolves the taxpayer's tax liability. Levy & Associates can determine their client’s eligibility for an Offer in Compromise and prepare the request for this IRS tax relief. It is critical to employ an experienced consultant like Levy & Associates to structure the request; otherwise, the taxpayer may pay more than needed, or have the request denied. Click on the link for more information on IRS tax help.



For additional information about the BBB rated IRS tax relief specialists, visit http://www.levytaxhelp.com, or call 1-877-346-4726.



About Levy & Associates

Levy Tax was founded in the 1960s. Over the years, the conventional accounting aspect of the firm grew. A need for a specialized service that is called “tax trouble,” became prevalent in the early 1990s. Lawrence Levy formed a firm, Levy & Associates, Inc., in the 1990s that represented taxpayers (both corporate and personal) with the IRS and State of Michigan, regarding their delinquent tax liabilities and filings. Levy & Associates, Inc. expanded its services to the east coast of Florida in 2002. As the business continued to grow, Lawrence formed another entity, The Levy Group, Inc., which offers services nationwide.