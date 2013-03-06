Irvine Chiropractor Offers Personalized Pain Management Services

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Dr. Desiree Edlund of OC Back & Body Doctors has developed comprehensive pain management services to people looking for a reliable Orange County chiropractor in Irvine, CA . OC Back & Body Doctors will personalize a unique pain management program that includes physical medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy, rehabilitation, diagnostic evaluation, and trigger point injections. This will help patients deal with the pain that disrupts their daily life.



Dr. Edlund cites a recent Harris Interactive survey, sponsored by the National Pain Foundation (NPF), that majority of Americans live in pain. 48 percent of the survey respondents reported that pain disrupts their productivity at work. 65 percent noted that pain disrupted participation in recreational activities. 59 percent said pain interrupted their ability to take care of their homes and do chores and 41 percent claimed pain disrupted their ability to take care of themselves and family members. Despite this widespread disruption of the quality of life, respondents were reluctant to treat their pain, especially with prescription pills, as 93 percent agreed with the statement that "people take too many pills these days." Others reported that they did not want to take a general medication for pain in a specific part of the body, or that oral medication had upset their stomachs.



Since patients who come to the clinic have different pain conditions, Dr. Edlund says that the multi-disciplinary staff at OC Back & Body Doctors works personally with each patient to understand their requirements and develop tailor-fit advanced rehabilitation programs. Programs offered include cardiovascular training, range-of-motion therapy, and neuromuscular re-education.



“The choices for treatment you make today will have a direct impact on the quality of your life tomorrow. Our multi-discipline approach is natural, safe and best of all…it works!” says Dr. Edlund.



OC Back & Body Doctors is especially sought-after by patients looking for solutions to acute pain like sprains and other muscular conditions and chronic pain such as chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia. They provide trigger point injections, which use natural pain relievers or anti-inflammatories to treat areas with muscular spasms, knots, and adhesions in the neck, back or extremities.



Besides providing pain management in Irvine, Orange County , OC Back & Body Doctors also offers massage therapy and trigger point injections in Orange County, as well as spinal decompression.



About OC Back & Body Doctors

OC Back & Body Doctors Inc. is one of a kind in Orange County. Their unique treatment programs incorporate natural medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, and nutrition. They have over 100 years of experience with their multidisciplinary healthcare team committed to delivering quick, optimum, and long lasting results. They design personalized and cutting edge treatments intended to address various kinds of health issues. Their cutting edge programs get to the root cause of your problem and their patients’ success are numerous.



For inquiries, visit http://www.OCBackAndBodyDoctors.com or call (949) 724-0011.



