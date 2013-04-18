Irvine Dentist Welcomes Spring Breakers

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- It is not a simple task to find a dentist that delivers supreme quality and patient-focused dental treatments utilizing the most advanced technology in most cities big or small. People in Irvine, CA need these services as much as anyone else and Jamboree Dental is becoming their dentist office of preference.



Jamboree Dental is the private practice of Robert Don, DDS. Experienced in both traditional and cosmetic dentistry, Dr Don has swiftly become the Irvine dentist most popular by patients and students a swell. So, if you're on your Spring break and want to make a difference to your smile, now's the time.



Jamboree Dental's Irvine dentist office offers a full selection of dental treatments from cleaning, veneers, dental implants, fillings, tooth whitening plus much more. Dr Don even offers Invisalign (invisible braces) for teens and adults.



Something that sets Jamboree Dental apart is their commitment to the most recent dental technology: Dr Don produces each crown or partial crown, inlay and onlay himself in the clinic, guaranteeing an incredible match every time and greatly decreasing the wait time for these dental services.



Oftentimes, customers have to wait days for these restorations, but Jamboree Dental's in-house capabilities imply that wait times certainly are a day or less. Excellent dental hygiene is something most of us need, and because of Jamboree Dental, it's turn into a little better to find for Irvine residents.



In contrast to many dental offices where you feel like the dentist does not have your very best interests at heart, Dr Don takes particular care to supply his patients all possible dental solutions.



For example, if you schedule a visit for a teeth whitening but Dr Don finds more urgent dental conditions that ought to be resolved first, such as gum disease, Dr Don let's you know. Sometimes issues like these are more important to take care of than cosmetic procedures. An educated patient is really a happy patient. All of this is performed in a comfortable and pressure-free atmosphere.



About Robert Don, DDS

