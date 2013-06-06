Irvine Gym Donates Free Training to Bracket Winner in Negu Volleyball Tournament

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Innovative Results, a private gym in Irvine, participated in the Vanguard University Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, May 11, 2013 in Huntington Beach, California by donating free training to the bracket winners. The Tournament was hosted by Vanguard University in conjunction with Mariners Church and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and benefitted the Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU). NEGU stands for “Never Ever Give Up”, the motto of 12-year old Jessie Rees who opted to spread messages of hope, joy and love after her pediatric cancer diagnosis and during her 10-month battle with two brain tumors. The Foundation provides assistance and support to children with pediatric cancer.



The Vanguard University Volleyball Tournament was held on the beach in Huntington Beach and featured two brackets for co-ed teams of four, and one bracket for doubles teams. The co-ed teams paid $100 per team and the doubles teams paid $25 per person to participate. All proceeds from The Vanguard Volleyball Tournament were donated to NEGU’s Jars for Pediatric Cancer Patients project to help children fighting cancer.



In support of the worthy causes advanced by the Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU) and to also support Vanguard University’s efforts in hosting this charitable event, Innovative Result, an active participant in the community, donated two weeks of free training to the Vanguard University Volleyball Tournament bracket winners.



About Innovative Results

Innovative Results is a private gym in Irvine, California. Innovative Results is staffed by experienced and certified personal trainers who engage targeted and fun activities designed to produce results-oriented workout experiences for its clientele from all walks of life. Its personal trainers have over forty years of combined fitness experience in the industry. Voted best personal fitness trainers in Orange County for two years running, Innovative Results actively promotes healthy lifestyles through a holistic approach to training.



