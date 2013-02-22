Irvine Gym Hosts West Cost Kettlebell Competition

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Innovative Results hosted the first ever California Open Kettlebell Championships held in Southern California and opened it to anyone who is interested in performing kettlebell exercises. OKC partnered with Innovative Results in hosting the said competition.



Kettlebells are now a hot topic in the fitness industry, and one of the clubs that eagerly supports it is the Orange Kettlebell Club. This club provides everyone a chance to learn through different workshops, competitions and charity events. They make sure that through the programs they offer, they can provide everyone with the benefits of kettle lifting.



The event was scheduled on the 9th of February, which started from 11am until 5pm. The registration process was very successful due to the great number of participants who took part in the event. Participants were asked to weigh in at Innovative Results by 6 – 8 pm on February 8 and February 9 from 9:30 to 10:30am.



The participants were from different places and had to book in different hotels near the area to make sure that they can easily get to the venue at the right time. The competition covered different events such as Long Cycle, Biathlon, Jerk Only, 5 min Snatch and Multiple Hand Switch.



Through the competitions everyone has been aware of the gym and its services. The gym was the hoist for the said event to support everyone who is into performing kettlebells exercises, but is not the one to host the event annually.



Innovative Results is a gym that provides workouts and trainings in an unorthodox way. They make sure that every program they offer is safe, long term and would provide results that will definitely last. The gym gives people a chance to achieve a healthier and fitter body.



“I had never participated in any sport where I had to make a weight class (e.g., like wrestling), so cutting weight was totally new to me. It was also the hardest part of the competition - I was on an all-protein diet for 4 days. The result was very rewarding. I really enjoyed the 16 kg snatch competition and got to share the experience with my girlfriend. I'm looking forward to competing again.” - David Paul



“Competing in the OKC California Open Kettle Bell was an awesome experience for me. Through the training, support and accountability I got from Aaron Guyett and the whole crew at Innovative Results I was able to complete, finish and achieve my goal of 184 reps in the 10min snatch in my 1st Kettle Bell competition!! I can't wait for the next one!” - Jeff Acosta



With the event, it is expected that Innovative Results will have more clients in the next coming months.



