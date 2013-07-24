Irvine Trainer Establishes Bronze at National Rugby Championships

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Joshua, a reserve officer in the US Marine Corps, has been playing rugby since 2003, and in 2005 he helped his team, The University of Colorado Buffalos, win a national championship. In 2011 he joined Innovative Results as a client to train for selection to the All-Marine Corps Rugby team honors program.



"After being on active duty with the Marines for 5 years, I needed some help to regain my edge in the sport. Rugby requires an incredible amount of strength, power, agility, endurance, and mental toughness to be successful, so I knew that I had to find an elite personal trainer in Irvine who would coach me through more than just weight lifting and running. I immediately fell in love with the trainers at Innovative Results. The workouts were fun and challenging, stretching me to get better while making me feel good at the same time."



After selection to the Marine team, Joshua became a trainer with the Innovative Results (IR) team. Josh has nothing but high praise for the gym: "I love working with both the other trainers and our clients. My mission is to help people succeed by having the advantage of a coach, whether it's for sports, or just for whatever you want to accomplish in life. We truly are like a family here. I love that everyone shares in each others successes and challenges."



Now as the starting lock on Belmont Shore's D3 team, Joshua played hard in the national tournament in Glendale, Colorado. Having the opportunity to play for a second national title was very special. Although the team was not able to fulfill the same heights that Joshua helped establish in 2005, he looks forward to next year as another opportunity for the number one spot in the country. He continues to push his team in practice, while continuing a challenging, yet fun workout regimen at Innovative Results.



"Playing a full 80-minute rugby match in consecutive days is brutal, but that's where you have to trust your conditioning and make sure to use good recovery techniques like eating right and using an ice-bath."



Many Innovative Result's trainers actively competes in high-level sports and competitions. In addition to rugby, the trainers hold records and titles in powerlifting and kettlebell sport.



View Galleries of the Belmont Boys in action here:

