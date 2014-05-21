Irwin Katsof Leads Mission to Israel of Leading Hispanic TV & Radio Executives and Celebrities for America's Voices in Israel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- America’s Voices in Israel is a program through which traditional media and radio personalities are invited to a trip in Israel, where they partake in an exclusive mission to Israel which allows them to explore the creative, ingenious and lighter side of Israel and its people which is contrary to the common perception of Israel in the United States. During the trip celebrities also broadcast live from Israel to share what they have learned about the country and its people.



Recently, international business leader Irwin Katsof led a group of prominent Hispanic TV and Radio personalities and executives on a tour of Israel. The one week mission was sponsored by America’s Voices in Israel, the Israel Ministry of Tourism, Face of Israel Foundation and ELAL Airlines. The team of well-known Hispanic broadcasters and journalist’s included the President of Univision Radio, Jose Valle; Latina Telenovela star Cristina Bernal,co- star of the hit Telenovela “Cosita Linda”; Univision TV’s Alan Tacher , co- host of the highly successful four-hour morning show, “Despierta América” http://entretenimiento.univision.com/shows/despierta-america/, and Enrique Santos ,http://enriquesantos.com host of the daily radio show syndicated nationally on Univision radio .



The trip began with a helicopter ride over central Israel which also stopped in Sderot, on the border of Gaza, for a short visit. Highlighting the tour was a private meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the meeting in the Cabinet Room, the Prime Minister briefed the group on the status of the peace talks as well as the geo political situation in the region, the Syrian civil war and the booming Israeli start up economy.



The aim of the expedition is to educate the leaders of the Hispanic community in the United States, about the “ real “ Israel, separate from the conflict. The visit enables the celebrities to meet the people of Israel, and to have a firsthand experience of life in Israel and how different the country is in comparison to how it is portrayed in the news and media. Visitors also tour strategic, religious, cultural and historical sites and meet, and have an opportunity to be briefed by and dialogue with academic and military experts, policy makers and other influential Israelis.



About America’s Voices In Israel

America’s Voices in Israel is a program which has been created to help create a more positive image of Israel by bringing traditional media ,celebrities, Hispanic leaders , TV stars and radio personalities to visit Israel and broadcast live from Israel to help educate the American people about Israel.



For more information, please visit: http://americasvoices.us



Media Contact

Irwin Katsof

Irwin@katsof.com