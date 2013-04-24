Is Beer an Undiscovered Health Food? the Answer Is Revealed in a Startling New Report

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- The Internet has caused an information explosion on the topics of health and wellness, nutrition, and living a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, besides all the noise and information overwhelm, some health experts have it just plain wrong.



As leading natural health advocate Larry Ostrovsky shared, "I can’t tell you how many eyes we’ve opened with our report on Junk Foods that are good and health foods that are bad. We’re gratified that those interested in a healthy lifestyle want the real story and not a bunch of hype or since debunked opinions.”



Case in point: beer. There may soon be a new meaning to the term “beer gut.” Especially since beer consumed in moderation provides over 9 essential nutrients and has 6 distinct benefits. All of which are good for the gut not to mention the rest of the human body.



And even for those who don’t drink beer, the “5 Junk Foods That Are Good For You” Special Report also contains several more surprising results for junk food eaters, vegetarians as well as anyone that doesn’t want to sacrifice the foods they love for long term health.



Here is a sample of what natural health consumers will discover:



- Which major staple of most “healthy diets” can actually cause autism, allergies and depression??

- Light or dark beer: which is the most healthy and why??

- Which natural sweetener is a fructose time bomb??

- The #1 meat substitute for vegetarians that can cause infertility as well as interfere with disturbs the natural digestion process?

- And many more tips on good junk foods and bad health foods?



The “5 Junk Foods That Are Good For You” Special Report is 100% free for a limited time and available for immediate download here: http://www.bewellbuzz.com



Those who claim this valuable special report can look forward to more unique natural health information via BeWellBuzz.com in the future. Ostrovsky added, “We’ve created a groundswell of people curious about the real truth about the foods we eat. We’ll continue to build on that momentum with new and sometimes controversial reports on everything related to a natural healthy lifestyle.”



About Larry and Oksana Ostrovsky

The mission and goal of natural health advocates Larry and Oksana Ostrovsky is to provide consumers and health practitioners with scientifically researched natural health and personal development information to better their lives. Be Well Buzz is a web site visited by hundreds of thousands of people every year. The Ostrovsky’s also publish a monthly magazine that delivers cutting edge health information on nutrition, peak performance, longevity and anti-aging, and inspire optimal health across the planet. http://www.bewellbuzz.com



