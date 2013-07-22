Is 'Black' Really Beautiful? Powerful New Book Redefines Race; Presenting Color & Racism Outside Eurocentric Literature

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- In modern society, everyone agrees that racism is a hateful phenomenon that needs to be eliminated. While the days of colonialism and racial segregation have long since passed, author Kuir ë Garang knows that racism still shows its face in everyday life. In an attempt to redefine the essence of color and how it relates to people, Garang presents a compelling new angle through which the fight against racism can continue.



“Is ‘Black’ Really Beautiful?” is more than just a book of observations; it’s a bold attempt to present racism and color far outside the constraints of Eurocentric literature.



Synopsis:



“Is 'Black' Really Beautiful?" is an unorthodox presentation of race, racism and color. The main thesis of the book is that who people are 'ontically' or 'noumenally' speaking and the color that has been used to describe them aren't one and the same: Blackness per se isn't Africanness and Whiteness per se isn't Europeanness.



Kuir maintains that how a group of people is racially described should be taken with moral priority because it affects the social standing of such a group of people in terms of inter-racial and inter-cultural interactions and discourses. So any given racial description should be passed through a moral gauge or meter to ascertain if it'd pass through or not. So far, how the African Person is described fails all the moral requirements of a decent and civil regard.



This ontological look at color and race is meant to humble the rest and make the African Person speak.



As the author explains, there’s much confusion surrounding color’s true definition.



“Some people take the color used to describe them as their identity instead of taking it only as a description of how they, to some extent, look like. It's time for people to know that 'Europeaness' isn’t 'whiteness' and 'blackness' isn't 'Africanness'. The story is important because how Racism has been defined makes it hard for it to be tackled appropriately,” says Garang.



Continuing, “It also subjects everyone to self-re-evaluation in an attempt to humble humanity. A strongly inculcated and meaningful humanity can only be underlined by real humility. A humble self doesn’t discriminate.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Every single chapter in "Is 'Black' Really Beautiful?" by Kuir ë Garang is thought provoking and it is real and factual. No matter if you like the subject, it is real and it is happening -- every day, everywhere,” says a reviewer from Reader Views.



Cianna Reider was equally as impressed, adding, “This book is definitely eye opening. It is well written and well researched, using the author's real life experiences to help us see a clearer picture of what race is today, how it effects people, and how it's changed.”’



With its popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



“Is ‘Black’ Really Beautiful?”, published by The Nile Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1brrZA1



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.kuirthiy.com/



About the Author: Kuir ë Garang

Kuir ë Garang, a former refugee, is a South Sudanese poet, author, publisher and political analyst currently living in Calgary, Alberta. He was born in war-torn Sudan and moved to Canada in 2002. Garang has also published two novels, a children’s book and two poetry books. He’s getting ready to publish his next two books.