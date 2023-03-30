Is Chat GPT Style AI Style Useful for HR Recruitment?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- ChatGPT is generative AI that is getting a lot of airtime right now. It's worth prefacing any conversation about the technology by pointing out that it has made a number of very well publicised mistakes - but it's not the only AI of its kind to have done so. This new technology is bound to have a teething phase where the kinks get ironed out. But what can be achieved with it could prove to be incredibly useful in areas like HR Recruitment, and beyond. ChatGPT can be applied wherever there is a need for language - copywriting has so far been where it has had the most exposure, whether for news websites or creating documents. When it comes to HR Recruitment this type of AI style potentially has a lot to add.



What is generative AI and what can it do?



Essentially, a ChatGPT style generative AI will learn language by trying to predict the next word in a sentence. It ploughs through datasets on the internet and learns the statistics on the internet in order to be able to do this. The predictive quality that it has makes it a good option for suggesting ideas - though this isn't going to be new or original thought. These are some of the ways in which ChatGPT style AI could be useful for HR and HR Recruitment, going forward:



- Creating policy documents. HR tasks like this that require a lot of manual effort can be speeded up with ChatGPT - though as an AI basically has no conscience, human ethics will also need to be applied.



- Screening applicants. This type of AI can be used to sort through applications received and vet based on suitability criteria, potentially automating a previously time-consuming HR Recruitment process.



- Seeking out applicants. Sourcing out applicants based on their previous experience and how this aligns with a particular role is another area where this AI could make a contribution.



- Improving diversity in recruitment. Generative AI is already being used to research how a range of people think and speak about their careers - with the goal of using it to make careers in specific sectors more accessible to underrepresented groups.



Diversity is something that Leathwaite has made a priority. The latest figures show a staff breakdown that is 62% female among Leathwaite employees and 51% female among consultants, directors and partners. A committed approach to diversity is also something that has been applied to HR Recruitment and executive search - most organisations today have acknowledged the benefits of more diverse and inclusive teams.



HR leadership roles are critical positions that have the potential to be hugely impactful for any organisation, from Chief People Officers to Chief HR Officers and those who are going to lead the way in terms of leadership and learning, culture, diversity, equality and inclusion. HR leaders are the people who will guide a company through transformations, periods of growth and spikes in change, such as mergers and acquisitions. Having the right people at the helm can make all the difference to the way any organisation navigates choppier seas.



