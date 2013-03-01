"Is Church as Is Really Enough?" New Book by Christian Life Coach Urges Churches to Prioritize the Healing of God's People

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- For a working class African-American Harlem kid, Jeffrey V. Noble has achieved incredible success. From launching a hugely popular business at just 24 to becoming an authority in the world of healing and personal development, the wisdom he imparts to others has the ability to dramatically transform their lives. In his new book, Noble discusses a major commission the Christian Church has failed to embrace- the power of spiritual development for personal healing.



‘Is Church as is Really Enough?’ tells of Noble’s powerful encounters and observations within the Black Church and its people. While raising questions surrounding the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and his promise of a better life, Noble's on-going education in Neuro Linguistic Programing and Energy Medicine affords readers answers from a unique perspective.



However, it was when Noble’s Mother was diagnosed with Cancer that the power of what he learned truly came to light:



“Before she passed, I was afraid to work with her because if she transitioned I would think all of my other healing successes were a fluke. I made a deal with God that I would work with her if she would not be in pain and suffering. So I began to work with my mother, although she transitioned, God kept His promise,” says Noble, who now works extensively within the Black Christian Community.



He continues, “I took a trip to India and had a fight with God. I lost the fight and left corporate America to focus on my life purpose which is to help people transform their lives.”



Since fully embracing his purpose, Noble has helped thousands of people transform their own lives by sharing his gifts with the world. However, his joint passion of faith and personal development uncovered a grey area in the Christian community that needs to be filled.



“It suddenly struck me: Why don’t we teach spiritual/personal development on a practical level within the church? Think about it. A physician has to know the physical body which will transpire at some period. But the overseers of our spirits and souls, for the most part, have no knowledge of the spiritual body. It is vital that we merge these two. The healing ministries in most churches can be much more effective in serving the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of their congregations if they explore different modalities for the greater good of their people,” he adds.



Enhancing the paradigm of how healing is done in the church has become a central focus of Noble’s, forming the main inspiration for his new book. By combining the two fields, Noble is confident that the Christian Church can be much more effective in healing its people, while being able to provide deeper guidance for all areas of life.



Those wanting to explore this concept further, as well as learn more about the potential of their own lives, are strongly urged to purchase Noble’s book immediately after the launch.



‘Is Church as is Really Enough’ is due for release on March 19th 2013.



About the Author: Jeffrey V. Noble

Jeffrey V. Noble is the founder of The Noble Touch Ministries. For over the last 30 years, he has helped thousands of people transform their lives. Jeff has primarily used his gifts in the Christian community and at his church in Brooklyn, NY. However, two life altering experiences – his mother’s transition from cancer and a spiritual journey to India – helped Jeff to reaffirm his covenant with God and fully embrace his purpose. In 2010, he left his lucrative profession of 12 years to dedicate his life to serving the community and sharing his gifts with the world.



Jeff has developed a reputation for assisting people to identify deeply held hurts and disappointments, and then help them to release the emotional baggage of their past without years of therapy. He believes “God Wants to Show You Off!”



Although Jeff is a successful entrepreneur who has been featured in The New York Times, NY Daily News, Black Enterprise Magazine, Chicago Defender, and among many other publications and media, his healing and coaching work has been a SECRET in the community at large for decades. His business acumen and healing gifts have also been covered on Fox 5 Good Day New York and the WPIX Entrepreneur Series.