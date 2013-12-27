Is Galaxy S3 Still a Great Buy? Current Scenario Reveals the Facts

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- In the rat’s race of several mobile models showcased in the market, it often becomes difficult for buyers to decide the best buy. While the Samsung Galaxy S3 took a kick-start with great features and high popularity, it is worth considering if it holds the position of the best phone and top reasons several people are still opting for S3.



With the arrival of Samsung Glaxy 4, the prices of S3 have dropped down and this is a good news for the Samsung fans. The Samsung Glazy S3 costs the same as the dual core and has more preference than other products in the same range. Nonetheless, if other Samsung products come up with superior features and distinguished benefits, people might prefer switching their taste to a better option.



With a large mobile phone product range in the market, the S3 has sustained performance wise. It is still considered by many as a more capable device than the other phones in the same price range or having similar features according to the Samsung Galaxy S3 review. The S3 has many similar features like that of S4 but the ones that are missing surely make people jump for the latter keeping the S3 in the background as an option to buy a capable and a performance friendly device.



One of the greatest advantages of Samsung Galaxy S3 is that unlike other manufacturers, Samsung provides its customers with latest updates on flagship and guarantees future positive prospects of the product. In the Galaxy S3 review it was found out that the products such as HTC and Sony lack in providing flagship details where as the Samsung S3 always ensures that users are informed. This makes the latter a future proof choice and ensures that the users are never disappointed.



The Samsung Galaxy S3 has seen several custom developments as the model grew popular in the market. It is still given a lot of attention from tjr development aspect and helps customers to modify their choice unlike the other counterparts. The Samsung Galaxy S3 is still available across major outlets and has a growing demands although the specifications slight vary from country to country.