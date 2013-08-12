Is Garcinia Cambogia Safe While Breastfeeding What Nursing Moms Need to Know

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- This question arises in the minds of all mothers nursing their newborns. Well, it has been scientifically proven that Garcinia extract contains no harmful side effects or life threatening repercussions. However, breastfeeding and pregnant women should refrain from using the same without consulting their medical experts and advisers.



What is Garcinia Cambogia?



The potential adverse effects of this supplement for lactating mothers can be best understood by taking a closer look at its ingredients, history and mechanism of working.



Garcinia Cambogia is typically a type of fruit which resembles a small pumpkin. Grown mostly in Central Africa, India and regions of South East Asia, it has been used as a part of the staple diet for thousands of years. Garcinia has a filling effect, is affordable and can be used to make a variety of dishes. It was used as survival food by travelers covering long distances in ancient times.



What Are Some Of The Ingredients?



Until recently, there were very few reports regarding the ingredients of Garcinia Cambogia Extract. According to experts, it contains a compound known as HCA (Hydroxycitric acid). HCA has a positive effect on weight loss and has been used by people looking for easy means of losing weight.



How Does It Work?



HCA, the most active ingredients of Garcinia Cambogia supplements serves to inhibit the production of an enzyme called Lyase. Lyase is responsible for restricting the conversion of carbohydrates into glycogen and glucose. Glucose and glycogen are stored in the body as fats and are used to provide energy to the body.



Since the extract contains HCA, it brings about an improvement in the communication channels connected with the mind and body and provides a sense of fullness. This in turn prevents hunger pangs in people wanting to lose weight. The "feel good" hormones generated by the body also keep emotional eating at bay.



Why should Garcinia Cambogia be Avoided by Breastfeeding Mothers?



HCA affects the supply of vital nutrients in the body and brings about changes in the functioning of the metabolic system. Apart from heightening the rate of metabolism, it also brings about a sense of fullness which encourages lactating mothers to indulge in under eating. It has an adverse effect on the blood sugar levels of the breastfeeding mothers as well.



These drastic changes are not safe for infants and lactating mothers; most health experts advice breastfeeding and pregnant women to stay away from Garcinia Cambogia supplements. Diabetics and patients suffering from the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease should also avoid taking the extract without their doctor's recommendations.



In a nutshell, taking this supplement is an essential ingredient for those trying to lose weight but should be avoided by breastfeeding women.



Is Garcinia Cambogia Safe While Breastfeeding? Find out the truth by checking out this link: Garcinia Cambogia Safe While Breastfeeding!



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